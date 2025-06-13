Left Menu

Major Coup: TSPC Ultras Nabbed in Jharkhand

Five insurgents from the banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, including an area commander, were captured and arms were seized by police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district following a planned operation based on intelligence inputs. The detainees were involved in previous criminal activities, including destroying mining company property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, five ultras from the banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), including an 'area commander', were apprehended in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior police officer announced on Friday. A cache of arms and ammunition was also confiscated during the operation.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan revealed that a special team, spearheaded by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amit Kumar Anand, acted on intelligence reports suggesting the presence of 7-8 TSPC ultras carrying firearms in the Tarhesa jungle, plotting criminal activities. The strategic police operation unfolded on Thursday night.

Among the seized items were one AR 15 M-4 American carbine rifle, multiple fire magazines, a number of pistols, and several mobile phones. The arrested individuals, linked to past criminal acts such as burning mining company trucks, face charges under numerous legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

