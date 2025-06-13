Twists in the Tale: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

An Indore businessman claimed on Friday that one suspect in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case rented a flat from him just weeks after the crime.

The investigation, which started on May 23 following Raja's disappearance in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, has centered on his wife, Sonam, and her alleged accomplices, including Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, and others. Raja's remains were located in Sohra on June 2.

Property manager Shilom James informed authorities after Vishal Chauhan rented a flat on May 30, but the building lacks CCTVs and it remains unknown if the property was utilized by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)