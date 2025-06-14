Tragic Air India Crash: International Collaborative Response Initiated
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with international counterparts after an Air India crash in Ahmedabad claimed 265 lives, including nationals from India, UK, Portugal, and Canada. The tragic incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner colliding with a medical complex shortly after takeoff.
- Country:
- India
The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has prompted international diplomatic engagement, as confirmed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who reached out to British, Canadian, and Portuguese officials. The tragedy, which occurred less than a minute after takeoff on Thursday, claimed 265 lives, with victims from India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada.
Minister Jaishankar expressed profound condolences and offered support to his international counterparts. The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college, making it the deadliest air disaster in India in recent years. Among the victims were passengers from diverse nationalities and several people on the ground.
With only one survivor undergoing medical treatment, the incident has sparked a somber international response, underscoring the need for cooperation and support during such catastrophic events. The global community is uniting in this hour of grief to provide assistance and condolences.
