Memories Resurface: Tragic Echoes of Aviation Disasters

The fatal aircraft crash in Baramati that took the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others has reopened deep wounds for residents of Shahibaug and Meghaninagar. It echoes the harrowing Air India incident in Ahmedabad last year, which remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent memory.

Local businessman Rajesh Patel, a first responder to the Ahmedabad crash, recounted the traumatizing events. The scenes of thick smoke and raging flames, along with the retrieval of passengers' remains, are etched in his memory. Patel's account highlights the ongoing emotional scars left by such tragedies.

For families like the Patnis and the Jirawalas, the Baramati crash rekindles the heartache of losing loved ones. Aviation professionals express concerns over safety practices, emphasizing the challenges of operating in low visibility and the need for improved landing systems at uncontrolled airstrips.

