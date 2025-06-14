Left Menu

U.S. Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel

The U.S. military successfully intercepted Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, as confirmed by two U.S. officials. Details on the operation, such as the involvement of fighter jets or warships, remain undisclosed.

Two U.S. officials revealed on Friday that the U.S. military intercepted Iranian missiles targeted at Israel.

The officials, who requested anonymity, withheld additional details about the mission.

It remains unclear whether the defensive action involved fighter jets, warships, or other military resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

