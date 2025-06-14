U.S. Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel
The U.S. military successfully intercepted Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, as confirmed by two U.S. officials. Details on the operation, such as the involvement of fighter jets or warships, remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:58 IST
Two U.S. officials revealed on Friday that the U.S. military intercepted Iranian missiles targeted at Israel.
The officials, who requested anonymity, withheld additional details about the mission.
It remains unclear whether the defensive action involved fighter jets, warships, or other military resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
