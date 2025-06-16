Left Menu

Judicial Showdown: Trump Administration Takes on Harvard's International Student Program

A federal judge is contemplating whether to extend a block on President Trump's effort to prohibit foreign nationals from studying at Harvard University. The university has taken legal action against the administration's measures, which include freezing funding and revoking certification for international students.

Updated: 16-06-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:40 IST
A pivotal judicial decision is expected as a federal judge considers extending an order that blocks President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent foreign nationals from attending Harvard University. The case highlights a significant confrontation over international students' rights in the U.S. educational system.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs will weigh the possibility of an injunction against the Trump administration's latest attempt to restrict Harvard's international student body. The hearing follows a temporary restraining order that paused the implementation of a presidential proclamation limiting foreign student entry, spearheaded by Trump's administration citing national security concerns.

The university argues that the administration is retaliating against it unconstitutionally by interfering with its governance and academic freedom. Harvard, which relies on a significant international student presence, contends that such federal actions threaten the university's fundamental operations and undermine free speech protections.

