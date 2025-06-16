Iran Challenges NPT Expectations Amidst External Threats
Iran asserts that expectations for its continued compliance with the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) are unreasonable, as its rights are not respected and its facilities are vulnerable to attacks by non-member states. This statement was made by Iran's mission to the U.N. in Vienna.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has voiced strong opposition to ongoing expectations for its adherence to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT). According to Iran's mission to the United Nations in Vienna, these demands remain unfounded as long as the country's NPT rights are disregarded.
The concern was further highlighted by pointing out that Iran's nuclear facilities face threats from non-member states, which raises questions about the fairness of the NPT framework. The remarks were reported by state media on Monday, adding tension to an already contentious global issue.
Iran's position underscores the complexity surrounding international nuclear agreements and the geopolitical factors influencing them. The country's statement serves as a challenge to the global community to address these imbalances and ensure equitable treatment under the treaty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- nuclear
- npt
- UN
- Vienna
- treaty
- compliance
- facilities
- rights
- state-media
ALSO READ
Zepto's license suspended in Mumbai's Dharavi for food safety non-compliance
Minister Hlabisa Launches 2025 Initiation Season With Firm Warning on Compliance
UPDATE 1-Google to spend $500 million revamping compliance in shareholder settlement
India-Kyrgyz Bilateral Investment Treaty Comes into Force, Boosts Economic Ties
Punjab Eases Business Compliance: A New Era for Small Shops