Iran has voiced strong opposition to ongoing expectations for its adherence to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT). According to Iran's mission to the United Nations in Vienna, these demands remain unfounded as long as the country's NPT rights are disregarded.

The concern was further highlighted by pointing out that Iran's nuclear facilities face threats from non-member states, which raises questions about the fairness of the NPT framework. The remarks were reported by state media on Monday, adding tension to an already contentious global issue.

Iran's position underscores the complexity surrounding international nuclear agreements and the geopolitical factors influencing them. The country's statement serves as a challenge to the global community to address these imbalances and ensure equitable treatment under the treaty.

