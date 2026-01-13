Left Menu

Vienna Airport Thaws: Operations Resume After Icy Shutdown

Vienna Airport resumed operations at 11 am local time after icy conditions forced a temporary closure. Initially, thick ice layers on runways hindered operations, causing flights to divert to other airports. The airport confirmed departures would restart at 11 am, with arrivals resuming at noon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna Airport announced on Tuesday that it would reopen at 11 am local time following a shutdown due to icy conditions. Severe ice formation on the runways initially halted operations, leading to flights being redirected.

The airport confirmed that while departures would commence at 11 am, flight arrivals were scheduled to restart by noon. The freeze presented significant challenges, as ice continued to accumulate despite clearing efforts.

The spokesperson reassured passengers that measures were in place to ensure the safe resumption of services and avoid further disruptions. The temporary closure highlighted the vulnerability of airport infrastructure to severe weather conditions.

