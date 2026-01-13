Vienna Airport Thaws: Operations Resume After Icy Shutdown

Vienna Airport announced on Tuesday that it would reopen at 11 am local time following a shutdown due to icy conditions. Severe ice formation on the runways initially halted operations, leading to flights being redirected.

The airport confirmed that while departures would commence at 11 am, flight arrivals were scheduled to restart by noon. The freeze presented significant challenges, as ice continued to accumulate despite clearing efforts.

The spokesperson reassured passengers that measures were in place to ensure the safe resumption of services and avoid further disruptions. The temporary closure highlighted the vulnerability of airport infrastructure to severe weather conditions.