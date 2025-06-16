India's Strategic Moves Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

As tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of Indian nationals. Ministry of External Affairs officials announced on Monday that they are closely monitoring the security situation and are actively engaged with Indian students in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry revealed that in certain instances, they are facilitating the relocation of students to more secure locations within Iran. Meanwhile, the embassy is considering other feasible options for ensuring their safety. The embassies in both Iran and Israel have issued advisories on their social media platforms.

The recent advisory on X from the Indian Embassy in Iran urged all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay alert. They advised against unnecessary movements and recommended following the embassy's social media channels for safety protocols advised by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)