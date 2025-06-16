Putin and Erdogan Advocate Diplomatic Resolution in Iran-Israel Conflict

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan strongly criticized Israel's military actions against Iran, labeling them as an 'act of force'. They emphasized the urgent need for halting hostilities in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

The Kremlin expressed significant concern over the conflict's rising toll and potential long-term regional repercussions. Both leaders agreed that contentious issues, particularly those concerning the Iranian nuclear program, should be resolved through political and diplomatic channels.

Following their discussion, Putin and Erdogan committed to maintaining close collaboration to ensure stability in the Middle East, underscoring the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving international tensions.

