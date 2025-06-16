Left Menu

Putin and Erdogan Advocate Diplomatic Resolution in Iran-Israel Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Condemning Israel's actions against Iran, they called for immediate cessation of hostilities and sought resolution through diplomatic means. The leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation, emphasizing the region's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:55 IST
Putin and Erdogan Advocate Diplomatic Resolution in Iran-Israel Conflict
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan strongly criticized Israel's military actions against Iran, labeling them as an 'act of force'. They emphasized the urgent need for halting hostilities in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

The Kremlin expressed significant concern over the conflict's rising toll and potential long-term regional repercussions. Both leaders agreed that contentious issues, particularly those concerning the Iranian nuclear program, should be resolved through political and diplomatic channels.

Following their discussion, Putin and Erdogan committed to maintaining close collaboration to ensure stability in the Middle East, underscoring the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025