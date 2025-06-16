Stepmother Charged in Son's Tragic Death

Left Menu

A woman and her second husband have been arrested for allegedly strangling her five-year-old son to death. The crime was uncovered when the child's biological father filed a complaint. The suspects confessed to the murder after being interrogated by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:43 IST
A woman and her second husband have been apprehended for allegedly strangling her five-year-old son to death. The grim incident emerged when the child's biological father filed a complaint with the authorities.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Reshma and her current husband Atiq, confessed to the murder during interrogation. Reshma, previously married to Aziz, had divorced him due to marital conflicts. She later married Atiq, and the couple resided in Godhna.

The tragedy unfolded when Reshma reportedly took the boy's corpse to her parent's house in Barawa. Aziz, informed of his son's demise, alerted the police. Officers noted visible injury marks on the boy's neck, suspecting strangulation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

