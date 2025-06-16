Left Menu

Air India Tragedy: Families Endure Agonizing Wait for DNA Verification

Families await the identification of victims from the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Despite initial promises, DNA matches are delayed due to complex technical difficulties. The emotional toll on relatives is immense as they grapple with prolonged uncertainty. Experts and officials urge patience as efforts continue to overcome the challenges.

The aftermath of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is a haunting landscape of grief and uncertainty for families awaiting the return of their loved ones' remains. Despite assurances of a quick DNA matching turnaround, the reality is proving painstakingly slow and complex.

For Pooja Sukhadare, who traveled with Roshni Songhare's family from Maharashtra, the process has been daunting. Complications in extracting definitive DNA matches have repeatedly dashed hopes, creating a prolonged and agonizing wait. Families maintain a presence, deeply affected by the relentless uncertainty and emotional stress.

DNA identification efforts face significant scientific challenges. Experts, including Rakesh Mishra of the Tata Institute of Genetics, cite the conditions of the crash, which complicate tissue analysis. Delays are inevitable, but officials remain determined, urging patience as they navigate the hurdles to bring closure to grieving families.

