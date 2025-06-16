International Concerns Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Facility Strikes

Following the recent Israeli strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concerns over potential contamination risks. Though external radiation levels are stable, the IAEA warns of uranium hexafluoride's chemical dangers within the site.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the critical need for ongoing technical information to assess the situation accurately, highlighting challenges in managing possible radiological impacts. He indicated that UN nuclear inspectors stand ready to evaluate the facilities once conditions permit.

Despite extensive damage reported through satellite imagery, there has been no significant rise in radiation levels around Natanz or Isfahan. The stability of facilities like the Fordo enrichment site and Bushehr nuclear power plant remains intact amid escalating military tensions.