Left Menu

Bihar Police to Target Ill-Gotten Assets as Part of New Justice Push

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar announced proceedings to confiscate assets of 1,172 criminals, under new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Police have additional powers for asset seizure linked to crime. Proposals will be submitted for fast-track courts, and the government emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:27 IST
Bihar Police to Target Ill-Gotten Assets as Part of New Justice Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar police, under the direction of DGP Vinay Kumar, are set to initiate proceedings to seize the illegal properties of 1,172 criminals throughout the state.

According to DGP Kumar, these assets were acquired through unlawful means, and the latest provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita empower the police to seize such properties without waiting for other agencies. Proposals have also been submitted to the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Furthermore, to expedite the justice delivery system, the police plan to propose the establishment of fast-track courts in major districts to hasten trials of serious crimes. The state government continues its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, ensuring strict actions against any law enforcement officers found guilty of corrupt activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025