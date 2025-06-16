Bihar Police to Target Ill-Gotten Assets as Part of New Justice Push

The Bihar police, under the direction of DGP Vinay Kumar, are set to initiate proceedings to seize the illegal properties of 1,172 criminals throughout the state.

According to DGP Kumar, these assets were acquired through unlawful means, and the latest provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita empower the police to seize such properties without waiting for other agencies. Proposals have also been submitted to the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Furthermore, to expedite the justice delivery system, the police plan to propose the establishment of fast-track courts in major districts to hasten trials of serious crimes. The state government continues its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, ensuring strict actions against any law enforcement officers found guilty of corrupt activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)