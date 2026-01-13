Corruption Crackdown: Government Official Arrested in Bribery Case

A government official, along with two others, has been detained on suspicion of bribery, demanding a sum of Rs 5 lakh from a trading firm owner accused of illegal activities in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made arrests on Monday, charging Anil Sudhakar Taksale, aged 55, who serves as the deputy commissioner (Supplies) for the Konkan Division in CBD Belapur. He allegedly sought a bribe, along with Sai Pratim Madhav, 42, and Raja Ganesh Thevar, 52, for their involvement in the crime.

The complainant, a rice trader, faced allegations concerning an illicit foodgrain stockpile in Bhiwandi following a raid dated December 30, 2025. Taksale reportedly demanded 'good luck' money plus a monthly fee to facilitate ongoing case matters. The ACB intercepted the transaction at a Navi Mumbai hotel, leading to Taksale's subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)