Austria Tightens Gun Laws Following Deadly School Shooting

Austria's chancellor announced tougher gun laws after a fatal school shooting in Graz that killed nine students and a teacher. The proposed measures include stricter eligibility requirements and improved data-sharing among authorities. These changes aim to regulate access to firearms more responsibly in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Austria is set to bolster its gun laws following a tragic school shooting in Graz that claimed the lives of nine students and a teacher. Chancellor Christian Stocker emphasized the need for more responsible regulation of firearm access in the country.

The assailant, a 21-year-old former student, legally owned the weapons used in the attack, which led to a nationwide debate about Austria's relatively liberal gun laws. The chancellor proposed stricter eligibility requirements and enhanced data-sharing between authorities as part of the new measures.

Additional initiatives include increased psychological support for students and heightened police presence at schools. A governmental compensation fund will also be established to provide aid to affected families. These measures aim to prevent future tragedies and provide support in the aftermath of this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

