Austria Tightens Gun Laws Following Deadly School Shooting

Austria is set to bolster its gun laws following a tragic school shooting in Graz that claimed the lives of nine students and a teacher. Chancellor Christian Stocker emphasized the need for more responsible regulation of firearm access in the country.

The assailant, a 21-year-old former student, legally owned the weapons used in the attack, which led to a nationwide debate about Austria's relatively liberal gun laws. The chancellor proposed stricter eligibility requirements and enhanced data-sharing between authorities as part of the new measures.

Additional initiatives include increased psychological support for students and heightened police presence at schools. A governmental compensation fund will also be established to provide aid to affected families. These measures aim to prevent future tragedies and provide support in the aftermath of this devastating incident.

