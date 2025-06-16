Love Triangle Tragedy: A Tale of Deceit and Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur when a 20-year-old man, Aman Rajendra Dhruvavanshi, was murdered in what authorities have labeled a love triangle clash.

The police reported that the killing took place in the Gorewada forest area, leading to the arrest of three individuals: Lucky Sunil Mendhewar (18), Abhishek Rajesh Kataria (20), and Sulabh Thakur (19), along with the detention of a 17-year-old boy.

Officers from Gittikhadan police station revealed that both Aman and Lucky were involved with the same girl, prompting the altercation. To manipulate the situation, Lucky allegedly created a fake social media account in the girl's name to deceive Aman into meeting him alone, where the latter was subsequently attacked and fatally stabbed.

