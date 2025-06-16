Left Menu

Love Triangle Tragedy: A Tale of Deceit and Murder

In Nagpur, Aman Rajendra Dhruvavanshi, 20, was killed as a result of a love triangle conflict. Three individuals were arrested and a minor detained. The conflict arose over a shared relationship with a girl. A fake social media account was used to lure the victim into a deadly trap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:42 IST
Love Triangle Tragedy: A Tale of Deceit and Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur when a 20-year-old man, Aman Rajendra Dhruvavanshi, was murdered in what authorities have labeled a love triangle clash.

The police reported that the killing took place in the Gorewada forest area, leading to the arrest of three individuals: Lucky Sunil Mendhewar (18), Abhishek Rajesh Kataria (20), and Sulabh Thakur (19), along with the detention of a 17-year-old boy.

Officers from Gittikhadan police station revealed that both Aman and Lucky were involved with the same girl, prompting the altercation. To manipulate the situation, Lucky allegedly created a fake social media account in the girl's name to deceive Aman into meeting him alone, where the latter was subsequently attacked and fatally stabbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

