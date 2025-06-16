Left Menu

Tragedy on Father's Day: A Shocking Tale of Betrayal and Survival

A teenage girl in Odisha, India, attempted suicide after her alcoholic father allegedly raped her. The incident occurred while the girl, left alone at home, faced the traumatic event. Her mother filed a police complaint upon learning of the ordeal. The father has since been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Ganjam district is battling for her life after attempting suicide following an alleged rape by her father. The accused, an alcoholic daily wager, reportedly attacked his daughter while she was alone on June 11, according to local police.

After gaining consciousness, the girl informed her mother, a domestic worker, about the incident. A police complaint was subsequently filed, leading to the father's arrest on Father's Day.

The victim remains hospitalized at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Her father faces charges under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, underscoring the gravity of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

