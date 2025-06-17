Drone Onslaught Rattles Kyiv: Buildings Damaged, Casualties Reported
A significant drone attack struck Kyiv, damaging an apartment building and injuring up to five people. The incident occurred in the Solomianskyi district, with rescue operations underway. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports continuing threats as enemy drones approach the city center.
In an alarming escalation, an extensive drone attack targeted Kyiv early Tuesday morning, resulting in substantial damage to an apartment building and injuring multiple individuals, according to municipal authorities.
Located in the Solomianskyi district, near the city center, the afflicted building prompted a swift response from rescue teams, who were also dispatched to aid two additional districts.
The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, warned on the Telegram platform of a continued threat posed by a significant number of enemy drones heading towards central Kyiv. Conflicting reports from officials indicate the number of injuries varies from two to five.
(With inputs from agencies.)