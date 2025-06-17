US News Highlights: Trump's Policies Stir Controversy Across Sectors
The summary of US domestic news reflects tensions across education and defense sectors under Trump's administration, along with controversies surrounding immigration, energy policies, and legal challenges involving prominent institutions. Key developments include rulings against international student bans, opioid settlements, and tax credit changes affecting solar energy stock prices.
The closing of the school year in the United States is overshadowed by Trump's emerging education policies targeting diversity and structural racism discussions in classrooms, causing educators to speculate about upcoming challenges.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump's ban on international students at Harvard, while Purdue Pharma gains state support for its opioid settlement, potentially smoothing its path through bankruptcy reorganization.
US Senate committee changes to Trump's tax bill have led to a drop in solar energy stock prices due to the planned phase-out of solar and wind energy tax credits, emphasizing a shift towards hydropower and nuclear energy incentives.
ALSO READ
55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with 87000 visitors
Trump and Musk's Electric Clash Over Tax Credits
Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
Luis Castro's Second Chance: Redemption in Middle Eastern Football
Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict