US News Highlights: Trump's Policies Stir Controversy Across Sectors

The closing of the school year in the United States is overshadowed by Trump's emerging education policies targeting diversity and structural racism discussions in classrooms, causing educators to speculate about upcoming challenges.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump's ban on international students at Harvard, while Purdue Pharma gains state support for its opioid settlement, potentially smoothing its path through bankruptcy reorganization.

US Senate committee changes to Trump's tax bill have led to a drop in solar energy stock prices due to the planned phase-out of solar and wind energy tax credits, emphasizing a shift towards hydropower and nuclear energy incentives.