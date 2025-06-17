Left Menu

US News Highlights: Trump's Policies Stir Controversy Across Sectors

The summary of US domestic news reflects tensions across education and defense sectors under Trump's administration, along with controversies surrounding immigration, energy policies, and legal challenges involving prominent institutions. Key developments include rulings against international student bans, opioid settlements, and tax credit changes affecting solar energy stock prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:21 IST
Trump

The closing of the school year in the United States is overshadowed by Trump's emerging education policies targeting diversity and structural racism discussions in classrooms, causing educators to speculate about upcoming challenges.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump's ban on international students at Harvard, while Purdue Pharma gains state support for its opioid settlement, potentially smoothing its path through bankruptcy reorganization.

US Senate committee changes to Trump's tax bill have led to a drop in solar energy stock prices due to the planned phase-out of solar and wind energy tax credits, emphasizing a shift towards hydropower and nuclear energy incentives.

