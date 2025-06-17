Left Menu

Urgent Call for Indian Nationals to Evacuate Tehran Amid Intensifying Conflict

As the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, the Embassy of India in Tehran urged all Indian nationals to contact them immediately with their details. They advised those who can, to leave Tehran for safer locations. Emergency contact lines have been established for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an urgent call for all Indian nationals to contact them and provide their current location and contact information amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

As the conflict intensifies with Israel and Iran trading strikes, the Indian mission advised those capable to leave Tehran using their own resources for safer locations.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi stated they have set up a 24/7 control room and helpline services, both in the ministry and the Indian embassy in Tehran, to assist Indian citizens in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

