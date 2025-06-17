Tanker Collision in Gulf of Oman: A High-Seas Rescue Operation Unfolds
The UAE coast guard evacuated 24 people from the oil tanker ADALYNN after it collided with two ships in the Gulf of Oman. The incident is not linked to security threats, yet it occurred amidst regional tensions between Iran and Israel. Navigation in this critical maritime region is impacted.
The United Arab Emirates coast guard reported on Tuesday that it successfully evacuated 24 crew members from the oil tanker ADALYNN following a maritime collision in the Gulf of Oman. This incident involved a vessel striking two other ships near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed the collision, noting that it took place 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. Notably, the incident is not considered security-related despite prevailing regional tensions between Iran and Israel that have seen a surge in attacks and electronic interference with commercial shipping.
The Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime chokepoint, is critical for global oil trade, with 17.8 to 20.8 million barrels passing through daily in early 2023. Rescue efforts transported the crew to Khor Fakkan, but there was no immediate comment from UAE authorities or port officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zepto's license suspended in Mumbai's Dharavi for food safety non-compliance
AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness
Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College Prepares for COVID-19 with Mock Drills and Safety Measures
Zepto's License Suspended: FDA Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations
J-K: Five terror associates booked under Public Safety Act, lodged in different jails