Tanker Collision in Gulf of Oman: A High-Seas Rescue Operation Unfolds

The United Arab Emirates coast guard reported on Tuesday that it successfully evacuated 24 crew members from the oil tanker ADALYNN following a maritime collision in the Gulf of Oman. This incident involved a vessel striking two other ships near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed the collision, noting that it took place 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. Notably, the incident is not considered security-related despite prevailing regional tensions between Iran and Israel that have seen a surge in attacks and electronic interference with commercial shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime chokepoint, is critical for global oil trade, with 17.8 to 20.8 million barrels passing through daily in early 2023. Rescue efforts transported the crew to Khor Fakkan, but there was no immediate comment from UAE authorities or port officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)