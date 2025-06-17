Congress Leader D K Suresh Summoned in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh for questioning in a money laundering case involving a local woman, Aishwarya Gowda. Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka's deputy CM, is to record his statement under PMLA. Gowda allegedly misused Suresh's name for fraudulent activities.
Congress leader D K Suresh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering investigation involving a local woman. D K Suresh is the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Suresh, a former Member of Parliament, has been asked to appear on June 19 to provide a statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This summons comes amid ongoing investigations into the activities of 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda, who was previously arrested.
The ED alleges that Gowda exploited her claimed connections with high-profile politicians, offering fraudulent returns on gold, cash, and bank deposits. She reportedly used Suresh's name to further her schemes, leading him to file a complaint with the Bengaluru Police against the misuse of his identity.
