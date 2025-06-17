Left Menu

Congress Leader D K Suresh Summoned in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh for questioning in a money laundering case involving a local woman, Aishwarya Gowda. Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka's deputy CM, is to record his statement under PMLA. Gowda allegedly misused Suresh's name for fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:23 IST
Congress Leader D K Suresh Summoned in Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader D K Suresh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering investigation involving a local woman. D K Suresh is the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Suresh, a former Member of Parliament, has been asked to appear on June 19 to provide a statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This summons comes amid ongoing investigations into the activities of 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda, who was previously arrested.

The ED alleges that Gowda exploited her claimed connections with high-profile politicians, offering fraudulent returns on gold, cash, and bank deposits. She reportedly used Suresh's name to further her schemes, leading him to file a complaint with the Bengaluru Police against the misuse of his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025