Chhattisgarh Assembly Monsoon Session Commences This July
The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly's monsoon session is scheduled to begin on July 14 and will last for five days, concluding on July 18. Significant financial and governmental issues are set to be discussed, with the BJP holding a majority in the 90-member House, followed by Congress and the Gondwana Gantantra Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is set to kick off on July 14, as announced by an official on Tuesday. This session marks the sixth installment of the Sixth Assembly.
Scheduled to last until July 18, the session will focus primarily on financial and government matters. This was outlined in a formal notification by Dinesh Sharma, Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.
In the current 90-member House, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority with 54 seats. The opposition is comprised of 35 Congress MLAs and one representative from the Gondwana Gantantra Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
