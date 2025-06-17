Czech Bitcoin Scandal Spurs No-Confidence Vote
The Czech government faces a no-confidence vote over a scandal involving bitcoin donations to the Justice Ministry. Justice Minister Pavel Blažek resigned over the controversy, which involves accusations of possible money laundering. The opposition seeks to oust the coalition government despite its parliamentary majority.
The Czech government is battling a no-confidence motion sparked by a bitcoin-related controversy. The opposition, led by Andrej Babiš, initiated the vote after the Justice Ministry accepted bitcoin donations, which were later sold for nearly 1 billion Czech koruna.
Justice Minister Pavel Blažek resigned amidst the scandal to prevent any damage to the coalition government. His departure came after a donor with a criminal record provided the bitcoins, raising suspicions of potential money laundering.
Despite the uproar, the four-party coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala is expected to retain power. The scandal, however, could impact the upcoming Oct 3-4 parliamentary elections, where Babiš is a strong contender.
