Czech Bitcoin Scandal Spurs No-Confidence Vote

The Czech government is battling a no-confidence motion sparked by a bitcoin-related controversy. The opposition, led by Andrej Babiš, initiated the vote after the Justice Ministry accepted bitcoin donations, which were later sold for nearly 1 billion Czech koruna.

Justice Minister Pavel Blažek resigned amidst the scandal to prevent any damage to the coalition government. His departure came after a donor with a criminal record provided the bitcoins, raising suspicions of potential money laundering.

Despite the uproar, the four-party coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala is expected to retain power. The scandal, however, could impact the upcoming Oct 3-4 parliamentary elections, where Babiš is a strong contender.

