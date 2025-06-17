Love Triangle Unveiled: A Chilling Murder Mystery

The Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is delving into the complicated murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The investigative team has traveled to Indore to examine potential financial incentives behind the crime, a police officer disclosed on Tuesday.

Amid tight security, all the accused, including Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam, were taken to Sohra, 65 km from the crime scene. Here, the police meticulously reconstructed the murder scene, offering insights into the events surrounding Raghuvanshi's tragic death near Weisawdong Falls, East Khasi Hills, on May 23. The reconstruction indicated that Vishal, Anand, and Akash—sent by Sonam's boyfriend Raj Kushwaha—executed the murder.

The SIT remains stationed in Indore, probing alternative angles beyond the love triangle that the suspects confessed to. Meghalaya's Director General of Police emphasized the need to scrutinize all aspects. Chilling details unfolded during the crime scene recreation, and efforts are ongoing to uncover further evidence, such as locating a missing machete in the gorge near the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)