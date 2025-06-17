Left Menu

New Delhi Auto Drivers Snatch Phones from Passengers: Arrested

Three autorickshaw drivers in New Delhi were arrested for snatching mobile phones from passengers. Operating near major bus terminals, the accused used their vehicles as a means to commit and escape after these thefts. A local police team caught them during a pursuit of one victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:07 IST
New Delhi police have arrested three autorickshaw drivers accused of snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting passengers near ISBT Anand Vihar. Identified as Monu Gupta, Mahesh Kumar, and Deepak, these individuals exploited their occupation, targeting distracted commuters and absconding with their phones.

According to police reports, the suspects waited at bus terminals for distracted targets before one of them snatched the victim's phone. They would then flee in their autorickshaw, allowing them to quickly escape the scene. One such incident occurred on June 16, involving a man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, whose phone was taken while he waited for a bus.

A vigilant police patrol intercepted the autorickshaw at a U-turn after spotting the commotion. The suspects were apprehended, and the stolen phones were recovered. Officers revealed the accused share a history of drug abuse and petty theft, with investigations into the case still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

