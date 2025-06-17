Digital Deception: Telecom Scam Unveiled

A man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a victim of Rs 50 lakh through a digital scam, authorities announced Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sumit, misrepresented himself as an employee of the Telecom department and threatened the victim with money laundering charges, coercing him into transferring substantial sums into different bank accounts.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged on May 26, with further investigation revealing Sumit's involvement in similar cases across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to Manisha Singh, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime. Sumit reportedly admitted to opening multiple accounts to facilitate the fraudulent transactions. Police have recovered partial amounts from the accounts linked to the scam.

Authorities have frozen Rs 2,57,179 and initiated refund procedures under judicial guidance. A Federal probe under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act is underway, as police continue to explore wider implications of the fraud network, including the arrest of an alleged accomplice in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)