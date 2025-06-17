Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown on Inter-State Investment Fraud Gang

The Punjab Police cyber crime division has dismantled an inter-state gang exploiting citizens through investment fraud, capturing two key members. The group used fake apps on Telegram and WhatsApp to promise high returns on stock investments. Investigations revealed numerous victims and a network spread across multiple states.

The cyber crime division of Punjab Police has successfully dismantled an inter-state investment fraud network, arresting two major operatives, as announced by a senior official on Tuesday.

Varun Kumar and Sahil Sethi were detained from Panchkula and Abohar, respectively, for their roles in deceiving victims through Telegram and WhatsApp. The gang lured individuals with promises of lucrative stock market returns using a fraudulent app that showed fictitious profits.

According to Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals are implicated in over 34 cyber fraud cases spanning 14 states, totaling over Rs 8 crore in scams. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the virtual numbers and larger network behind the fraud.

