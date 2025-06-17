CSS Officers Demand Prompt Action on Cadre Restructuring

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers have intensified their calls for the government to act promptly on the cadre restructuring committee's recommendations, highlighting a seven-year delay. According to the CSS association, the swift implementation is vital to prevent further financial setbacks and to enhance officers' morale.

The association stresses the importance of adhering to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines, which mandate a five-year review cycle for every cadre. The fourth cadre restructuring committee's recommendations have been pending since 2022, causing significant unrest among CSS officers.

Addressing this issue, the CSS Forum has appealed to the government to expedite the process, bringing attention to the prolonged delays and the impact of such inefficiencies on the Central Secretariat's functionality. They emphasize that resolving this matter is crucial for aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

