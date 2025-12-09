Central Secretariat Services Push for Timely Promotions

A high-profile meeting between the Central Secretariat Services Group C Employees' Association and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh took place at the Parliament on Tuesday. The delegation submitted a representation articulating concerns about delays in promotions and the need for cadre restructuring.

The delegation stressed the longstanding issues affecting Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) employees. According to their representation, Group C employees are seeking timely promotional pathways for the staff, highlighting that many face prolonged waits before achieving career advancements.

In response, Singh noted that large-scale promotions had been recently executed across various departments within the Central Secretariat. Over 8,000 promotions were issued on June 30, 2022, with more than 16,200 promotion orders processed between 2022 and 2024. These initiatives aim to resolve the stagnation that accrued over previous decades.

