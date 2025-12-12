UNEA adopts India-led resolution to strengthen global cooperation on wildfire risks

India’s resolution on “Strengthening the Global Management of Wildfires” was formally adopted at the 7th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) held in Nairobi, Kenya, marking a significant step towards coordinated global action against the growing threat of wildfires. The resolution, moved by India, received broad support from UN Member States, reflecting international consensus on the urgency of addressing wildfire risks intensified by climate change.

Presenting the resolution, India highlighted that wildfires have emerged as one of the most serious and fast-growing environmental challenges worldwide. Once considered largely seasonal and localized events, wildfires are now becoming more frequent, intense, and prolonged across continents. India stressed that rising global temperatures, prolonged droughts, changing land-use patterns, and human activities have collectively turned wildfires into a persistent, climate-driven global risk.

India noted that millions of hectares of land are destroyed by wildfires each year, causing widespread damage to forests, biodiversity, water resources, soil health, and air quality. Wildfires also severely impact forest-dependent communities, disrupt livelihoods, and impose heavy economic costs on nations. In addition, large-scale fires release significant amounts of greenhouse gases, weaken natural carbon sinks, and further exacerbate climate change, creating a dangerous feedback loop.

Drawing attention to the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) global report “Spreading Like Wildfire”, India underlined alarming projections that wildfire incidents could increase by 14% by 2030, 30% by 2050, and as much as 50% by 2100 if current trends persist. These findings, India said, underline the need for urgent, collective, and long-term international action.

India emphasised the need to move away from a predominantly reactive approach focused on fire suppression, towards proactive prevention and preparedness. This includes improved planning, early warning systems, risk reduction strategies, and integration of science, technology, and community participation. The global response, India said, is increasingly shifting towards Integrated Fire Management, which combines prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, and ecosystem restoration.

Highlighting the role of international institutions, India underscored the importance of UNEP in supporting countries to strengthen wildfire adaptation, develop integrated fire management strategies, and restore fire-affected ecosystems. The Global Fire Management Hub, established in 2023 by UNEP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), was recognised as a key platform for facilitating global cooperation, technical assistance, and knowledge sharing.

Key Provisions of India’s Resolution

The resolution seeks to reinforce and expand ongoing global efforts under the Global Fire Management Hub and calls for:

Strengthened International Cooperation: Development of early warning systems, wildfire risk assessment tools, satellite- and ground-based ecosystem monitoring, and promotion of community-based alert and response mechanisms.

Enhanced Regional and Global Collaboration: Establishment of coordinated mechanisms for wildfire prevention, emergency response, post-fire recovery, and ecosystem restoration.

Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: Creation of platforms to share best practices, traditional knowledge, and scientific research, along with training and capacity-building programmes for policymakers, frontline personnel, and local communities.

Support for National and Regional Action Plans: Assistance to Member States in designing, implementing, and scaling integrated fire management and wildfire resilience strategies.

Facilitating Access to International Finance: Support for countries in preparing project proposals to access multilateral climate and environment finance, including results-based funding mechanisms.

Reaffirming its commitment, India stated that it will continue to work closely with UNEP, Member States, and international partners to strengthen global preparedness, prevention, and resilience against escalating wildfire risks. The adoption of the resolution at UNEA-7 marks an important milestone in advancing a coordinated, science-based, and inclusive global response to one of the defining environmental challenges of the 21st century.