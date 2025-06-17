Rising Tensions: Israel’s Military Actions Against Iran's Nuclear Program

Israel remains resolute in its efforts to weaken Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, according to Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India. In a recent briefing, Azar emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution amidst growing tensions between the two nations.

With military support from the U.S., Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, resulting in increased hostilities. As the G7 Summit progressed, global leaders echoed support for Israel's right to defense while urging peaceful resolutions.

The ongoing confrontation has seen significant casualties on both sides, and there is a call for international mediation. Despite concerns, Israel maintains that Iran's recent actions threaten their national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)