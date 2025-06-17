Rising Tensions: Israel’s Military Actions Against Iran's Nuclear Program
Israel is actively working to degrade Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as confirmed by Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India. Amid rising tensions, Israel appreciates U.S. support and military assistance. The G7 Summit highlighted global concerns over the Israel-Iran conflict, urging diplomatic resolutions.
- Country:
- India
Israel remains resolute in its efforts to weaken Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, according to Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India. In a recent briefing, Azar emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution amidst growing tensions between the two nations.
With military support from the U.S., Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, resulting in increased hostilities. As the G7 Summit progressed, global leaders echoed support for Israel's right to defense while urging peaceful resolutions.
The ongoing confrontation has seen significant casualties on both sides, and there is a call for international mediation. Despite concerns, Israel maintains that Iran's recent actions threaten their national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada: A Global Meetup
Renewed Ties: Canada and India Set for Collaborative Future at G7 Summit
Modi to Strengthen Indo-Canadian Ties at G7 Summit
Renewing Ties: Modi to Attend G7 Summit in Canada
Prime Minister Modi Set to Attend G7 Summit in Canada; Meeting with PM Mark Carney on the Agenda