Historic Vote: Decriminalisation of Abortion in England and Wales
British lawmakers have voted to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales, aiming to prevent the prosecution of women under an outdated law. The House of Commons has passed an amendment in a wider crime bill, following arguments highlighting investigations into over 100 women for suspected illegal abortions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark decision, British lawmakers voted this Tuesday to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales. The move comes after allegations surfaced accusing authorities of cruelty for prosecuting women ending pregnancies. The amendment was passed by the House of Commons as part of a larger crime bill.
Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, a staunch advocate who introduced one of the amendments, emphasized the necessity for change. Antoniazzi highlighted distressing cases where police have probed more than 100 women for alleged illegal abortions over recent years, including instances of natural miscarriages and stillbirths that drew unnecessary criminal scrutiny.
Currently, legal abortions are permissible by doctors in England, Scotland, and Wales up until the 24-week mark, with exceptions made under special circumstances to protect the mother's life. It is noteworthy that abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019. The pivotal vote concluded with 379 in favor and 137 against.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Fallout: Indigenous Lawmakers Face Suspension over Haka Protest
Remembering Tiananmen: US Lawmakers Honor 1989 Massacre Victims
Merz Warns: U.S. Lawmakers Unaware of Russian Military Build-Up
Iowa governor rejects GOP lawmakers' bill to increase regulations on Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline, reports AP.
Expulsion of Greek Lawmakers over Neo-Nazi Ties