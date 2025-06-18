Historic Vote: Decriminalisation of Abortion in England and Wales

In a landmark decision, British lawmakers voted this Tuesday to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales. The move comes after allegations surfaced accusing authorities of cruelty for prosecuting women ending pregnancies. The amendment was passed by the House of Commons as part of a larger crime bill.

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, a staunch advocate who introduced one of the amendments, emphasized the necessity for change. Antoniazzi highlighted distressing cases where police have probed more than 100 women for alleged illegal abortions over recent years, including instances of natural miscarriages and stillbirths that drew unnecessary criminal scrutiny.

Currently, legal abortions are permissible by doctors in England, Scotland, and Wales up until the 24-week mark, with exceptions made under special circumstances to protect the mother's life. It is noteworthy that abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019. The pivotal vote concluded with 379 in favor and 137 against.

(With inputs from agencies.)