A Divided Union: Lawmakers Protest Trump's Policies at Alternate 'State of the Union'

In a rare display of coordinated dissent, a group of liberal U.S. lawmakers will boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, opting instead for an outdoor rally to protest his administration's policies. This move marks a significant intensification of partisan tensions surrounding the annual address.

Announced on Wednesday, Democrats from both the Senate and House of Representatives will join the 'People's State of the Union' event on the National Mall, adjacent to the Capitol. This rally, scheduled just before Trump's address, seeks to challenge the Republican administration's agenda. Participating lawmakers include Senators Jeff Merkley and Chris Murphy, alongside Representatives Becca Balint and Pramila Jayapal.

The unconventional boycott underscores the extent to which Trump's presence on the national stage has deepened political divides. Organizers aim to utilize this high-profile protest to illustrate their discontent, in contrast to colleagues who will voice dissatisfaction in more subdued manners within Congress. This divisive political climate highlights the journey of the State of the Union from a foundational democratic dialogue to a contentious partisan battleground.

(With inputs from agencies.)