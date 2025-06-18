Temporary Closure of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Due to Security Concerns
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will remain closed from Wednesday to Friday due to regional security concerns and to follow Israeli guidelines, as announced by the U.S. State Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 04:29 IST
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will temporarily shut its doors from Wednesday through Friday. This decision comes in response to the current security situation in the region, as well as to adhere to Israeli guidance.
According to a statement released by the U.S. State Department, the closure will affect not only the embassy but also the Consular Sections in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
The move aims to ensure the safety of staff and visitors amid heightened tensions, and officials will continue monitoring the situation closely.
