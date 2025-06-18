Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel's Missile Exchanges Amidst Global Concerns
The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel saw a new wave of missile strikes, intensifying as both nations exchange fire. U.S. President Trump is signaling a potential shift in U.S. involvement. Disruption in regional security, cyber activities, and the global oil market heighten geopolitical tensions.
The conflict between Iran and Israel intensified on Wednesday, with renewed missile strikes exchanged between the two nations, now entering the sixth day of heightened hostilities. The military actions persist despite U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Tehran's unconditional surrender.
Iran launched several missile barrages towards Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets, including a university associated with the Revolutionary Guards and the Khojir ballistic missile site. The U.S., meanwhile, is considering its involvement, with increased military deployments and consultations with Israeli leaders.
The implications of the conflict are global, affecting regional security dynamics and oil markets. Iran's cybersecurity has been compromised amidst these tensions. The international community watches closely as Iran and Israel continue their strategic maneuvers, with nuclear concerns at the forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Police prepares massive security arrangements for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri
Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism
Nifty, Sensex open flat amid global uncertainty on fiscal worries in US, Russia-Ukraine tensions
Diplomatic Tensions: Britain and Global Reactions Amid Defence Overhaul
Free Semiconductors Software Trials Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions