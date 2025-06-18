NZ Census Overhauled: Stats NZ Shifts to Annual Data Model and Monthly CPI

New Zealand's national statistics agency is set for a comprehensive transformation, with the traditional five-yearly census being phased out in favour of a modern data collection model. Announced by Statistics Minister Dr Shane Reti, the overhaul is aimed at reducing costs, enhancing data quality, and better supporting government decision-making in a fast-evolving economic and social landscape.

“This is a bold new direction for Stats NZ and for how we understand our country,” said Dr Reti. “We’re embracing smarter methods to provide more timely, cost-effective insights that reflect how New Zealand is changing.”

Census Reform: From Nationwide Event to Annual Insights

Beginning in 2030, the Government will abandon the costly and often problematic full-scale paper-based census model, opting instead for a continuous data collection approach that leverages existing administrative data. This data will be supplemented with a smaller annual survey and targeted sampling to ensure comprehensive, high-quality demographic insights.

Key reasons for the reform include:

Escalating Costs : The 2013 census cost $104 million. This ballooned to $325 million in 2023, with future censuses projected to cost up to $400 million over five years.

Operational Challenges : Previous censuses, including the 2018 and 2023 exercises, suffered from undercounting, logistical delays, and public criticism over data quality.

Technology and Data Maturity: The government now has access to rich administrative datasets collected routinely by agencies like the Ministry of Health, Inland Revenue, and the Department of Internal Affairs.

Dr Reti said, “Relying on a single ‘census day’ is no longer financially or practically viable. We can now provide better population data every year by using what we already have.”

Targeted Inclusion of Underrepresented Groups

One concern with administrative-data-driven censuses is the risk of underrepresenting minority or small population groups. To mitigate this, Stats NZ will continue community engagement and fieldwork efforts to fill gaps and verify quality, especially in Māori, Pasifika, rural, and migrant communities where traditional surveys often fall short.

Monthly CPI to Be Introduced in 2027

In a separate but equally significant move, the Government will also invest $16.5 million to develop a monthly Consumers Price Index (CPI) by 2027. This will replace the current quarterly reporting format and align New Zealand with other OECD economies.

“Inflation touches every aspect of our lives—from mortgage rates to grocery bills. Having timely data means we can respond faster,” said Dr Reti. The monthly CPI will help the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Treasury, and policymakers to better manage interest rates, welfare indexation, and cost-of-living policies.

Aligning with International Economic Standards

In addition to domestic reforms, Stats NZ will update its macroeconomic reporting to reflect international standards, which now incorporate elements like the digital economy, intangibles, and green finance.

“Global trade, investment, and regulatory environments are evolving. Our data systems must keep pace,” said Dr Reti. These updates will make New Zealand’s economic data more comparable, credible, and investment-friendly, bolstering its ability to engage confidently in the global marketplace.

A Reset for Stats NZ: Restoring Trust and Performance

Dr Reti did not shy away from acknowledging past failures at Stats NZ. He noted that some recent outputs had “not met the standard expected of a world-class statistics agency.” Under his leadership, the agency is being refocused on core responsibilities, ensuring that “we’re measuring what matters.”

“This reset is not about cutting corners,” Dr Reti emphasized. “It’s about modernising our approach to meet the needs of a country that is more digital, more dynamic, and more demanding of transparency and insight.”

Looking Ahead: A Smarter Data Future

The transition to the new census model will be phased, with careful testing, stakeholder engagement, and pilot surveys conducted through the late 2020s. The monthly CPI will begin publishing by 2027, and macroeconomic alignment initiatives will be rolled out progressively.

Together, these reforms position New Zealand to have a modern, cost-effective, and highly responsive statistical system that delivers for both the public and private sectors.