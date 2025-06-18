Left Menu

Mortar Shell Discovery Sparks Alert near Subhash Nagar Railway Tracks

A mortar shell was found near the railway tracks in Subhash Nagar during a construction project. Local police and an Army disposal unit were called to defuse the old, unexploded ordnance following its discovery during embankment work. The object was safely neutralised by the Army team.

  • India

A dramatic discovery unfolded on Wednesday near Subhash Nagar's railway tracks, where an unexpected find halted a construction project. Digging activities, aimed at creating a new embankment with a JCB machine, unearthed a mortar shell buried underground. This incident quickly drew the attention of local authorities and military experts.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Anurag Arya, explained that police received a call at around 1 am regarding a suspicious object resembling an artillery round. Upon reaching the scene, the Bareilly Police bomb disposal squad joined forces with an Army disposal unit to assess the situation.

The joint team confirmed the object was an old, unexploded mortar shell, prompting immediate defensive actions. The Army disposal unit was able to safely neutralise the ordnance, ensuring the security of the construction zone and nearby residents, according to SSP Arya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

