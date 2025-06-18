Delhi High Court Demands Action on Foot-Over-Bridge for Soldiers

The Delhi High Court has instructed authorities to expedite plans for constructing a foot-over-bridge to facilitate safe passage for Rajputana Rifles soldiers. This directive comes after a news report highlighted the soldiers' daily struggle with crossing a foul-smelling drain to reach their parade ground.

A hearing, led by Justices Parthiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, saw the bench urge the Public Works Department, traffic police, and Delhi Cantonment Board to hold a joint meeting to finalize details of the construction project, including its design, budget, and timeline.

The court also noted that while the foot-over-bridge had received prior approval, construction had yet to begin. It stipulated that the PWD should cover the building costs, and suggested the Delhi Cantonment Board might seek assistance from an Army agency if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)