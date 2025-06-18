Austria Overhauls Gun Laws Post-Graz School Tragedy
Austria is set to reform its gun laws following a tragic school shooting in Graz. Changes include raising the age requirement for gun permits to 25, stricter psychological evaluations, and extending the waiting period. These revisions aim to prevent future incidents and enhance public safety.
In a significant policy shift, Austria announced plans to tighten its gun control laws after a tragic incident in Graz where a 21-year-old former pupil killed 10 people in a school shooting, then committed suicide. The attacker legally owned a shotgun and Glock pistol used in the massacre.
The conservative-led government proposes increasing the minimum age for obtaining a gun permit from 21 to 25, implementing more rigorous psychological screenings, and extending the mandatory waiting period for all firearms to four weeks. Chancellor Christian Stocker emphasized the government's dedication to drawing valuable lessons from this tragedy to avert future occurrences.
In addition to revised ownership regulations, the government intends to heighten psychological support in schools and boost police presence to ensure student safety. The tragedy has spurred a comprehensive reevaluation of Austria's approach to gun control and school security measures.
