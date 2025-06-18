Farmers' Desperation Sparks Tragedy Amid Institutional Failure

A tragic incident unfolded in Beed district as a farmer, unable to retrieve his fixed deposit for his children's education, took his own life outside a cooperative society's office. The police have charged the former chairman with abetment to suicide, yet no arrests have been made.

Suresh Jadhav's family said he invested Rs 11.50 lakh with the Chhatrapati Multistate Co-operative Society but was unable to access the funds despite repeated pleas. The situation escalated last year when Jadhav threatened self-harm if his money was not returned. Although a partial payment was made, the remaining sum was never disbursed.

In another distressing case, 83-year-old Dattu Bhiwa Thakur attempted suicide over compensation issues with CIDCO after his family's land was taken for a project. While CIDCO claims procedural delays due to incomplete documents, Thakur's family asserts harassment by the anti-encroachment department. The incident highlights the deep-seated challenges farmers face amid bureaucratic obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)