Aid operations in conflict zones are adopting a new face as private contracting firms, spearheaded by retired US military personnel, begin facilitating aid drops in areas such as South Sudan and Gaza. This development is causing waves within the global aid community, which fears a shift towards more militarized and political aid distribution methods.

Fogbow, a US company, recently executed an airdrop of essential goods in South Sudan, highlighting the involvement of former intelligence and military figures. Such operations are ostensibly conducted under partnership with conflicted governments, but critics, alongside agencies like the UN, emphasize the lack of transparency and deviation from traditional humanitarian principles.

While companies like Fogbow claim they aim to continue humanitarian efforts without overtaking existing entities, many argue that this partnership amalgamates war strategies with aid, potentially manipulating aid distribution for political leverage, as evidenced in the Gaza operations, leading to increased casualties among civilians seeking aid.

