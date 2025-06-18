J&K Hosts High-Level Cybersecurity Workshop to Boost Digital Resilience

In a significant push to bolster cyber resilience across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the Department of Information Technology, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), concluded a two-day workshop titled “Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) Workshop and Cybersecurity Exercise” at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

Held on 16 and 17 June 2025, the workshop brought together key stakeholders in the government’s digital ecosystem, including Administrative Secretaries, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Information Security Officers (ISOs), and nodal officers from multiple departments. The initiative focused on enhancing institutional preparedness, improving incident response capabilities, and promoting a culture of cyber awareness in governance.

A Strategic National-UT Partnership for Digital Security

The event was inaugurated by Shri Satish Sharma, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology, Government of J&K, who emphasized cybersecurity as a cornerstone of digital governance. “In our drive toward digital transformation, safeguarding our digital infrastructure is paramount,” he said. “This workshop marks a key milestone in reinforcing our commitment to providing secure and reliable citizen services.”

Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS, Secretary, IT Department, delivered the welcome address, stressing that cybersecurity is not merely a technical safeguard but a pillar of good governance and public trust. He urged departments to build resilient systems and cultivate a cyber-aware government workforce.

Insights from Senior Officials and Cyber Experts

The workshop featured a keynote address by Shri Saurabh Bhagat, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA). He spoke about the evolving cyber threat landscape, highlighting the urgency of proactive threat management and inter-departmental collaboration. “Each officer must become a cyber warrior, capable of identifying threats and leading response efforts,” he noted.

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, delivered the valedictory address, congratulating participants for their engagement and urging a shift from reactive responses to proactive resilience. He emphasized the necessity of implementing Cyber Crisis Management Plans (CCMPs), conducting regular drills and simulations, and integrating with CERT-In’s national cybersecurity initiatives.

Interactive Learning and Practical Crisis Exercises

The workshop combined policy insights with hands-on simulation exercises to prepare participants for real-world cyber threats. Sessions were designed to simulate crisis scenarios and develop actionable departmental response strategies, fostering a culture of readiness.

Key highlights included:

Live simulations of cyber incidents and departmental response coordination

Briefings on national cybersecurity frameworks and CERT-In protocols

Strategies for rapid recovery and business continuity

Policy-level discussions on enhancing digital trust and infrastructure

Participants were actively engaged in group discussions, problem-solving exercises, and feedback loops designed to sharpen incident handling and crisis coordination skills.

Strengthening the Digital Backbone of Governance

This cybersecurity workshop forms a crucial part of the Digital India Mission, aligning local governance with national goals for a secure digital infrastructure. By capacitating government departments in cybersecurity management, J&K is taking vital steps to enhance trust in public services and protect sensitive citizen data.

Ms. Mahima Madan, IAS, CEO of JaKeGA, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all departments and national partners for their active support. She underscored the importance of continued collaboration for building a resilient digital administration.

As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and scale, initiatives like these reflect a robust and forward-looking governance model—one that prioritizes not just digital expansion but secure and inclusive digital transformation.