Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Fake Volvo Buses
The Delhi High Court has issued a temporary injunction against two transport operators using Volvo's trademark without authorization. The Swedish vehicle manufacturer alleged that the defendants replicated and advertised buses identical to their models, misleading customers. The court found the defendants guilty of trademark infringement and misuse.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has temporarily restrained two transport operators from using the Volvo trademark without authorization. This order, issued by Justice Amit Bansal, follows a plea from the Swedish automaker seeking protection of its brand from unauthorized use for bus services.
The defendants, including Udaipur-based Ganesh Motor Body Repairs and Delhi's Rishabh Bus Private Limited, were reported to produce and market buses indistinguishable from Volvo's authentic offerings. Additionally, Shanti Travels was accused of featuring a grille motif nearly identical to Volvo's.
The court ruled that such unauthorized use attempts to capitalize on Volvo's established reputation and could mislead consumers. A prima facie case was established, leading to an ad-interim injunction to safeguard the exclusive rights of the automaker until the next hearing on October 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)