BSNL Officials Transferred Amidst Controversial Visit Preparations

In Uttar Pradesh, at least two senior BSNL officials have been transferred following the issuance of a contentious office order outlining detailed plans for a director's visit, which has since gone viral. The transfer comes in the wake of a show-cause notice against Director Vivek Banzal, whose visit to Prayagraj is now canceled.

The debacle attracted criticism from Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who called the order 'absurd' and 'a violation of rules.' The officials in question, Jogeshwar Verma, Deputy General Manager, and Brijendra Kumar Singh, Principal General Manager, face transfers to distant locations.

Sources suggest the duo might contest the transfers, raising the possibility they acted under directives from higher-ups. The controversy sheds light on adherence to professional standards in BSNL's operational procedures, as emphasized in a recent BSNL statement reiterating conduct guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)