Jharkhand's Budget Implementation Scrutiny: A Step Towards Accountability

In a move to bolster accountability in government actions, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore declared the formation of a committee to evaluate the execution of legislative announcements. This decision comes after criticisms from BJP MLA Raj Sinha about the minimal fulfillment of promises during the Assembly.

The committee, to be presided over by the state development commissioner and including multiple departmental secretaries, will focus on ensuring implementations align with speeches by the governor, chief minister, and finance minister. Kishore pointedly addressed accusations against the Centre, arguing the state's financial cutbacks are politically motivated.

The state government has committed Rs 67,459 crore to social welfare in a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget aimed at underpinning the disadvantaged, women, and vulnerable communities. While opposition voices classify the budget as 'old wine in a new bottle,' they acknowledge its potential impacts on infrastructure and village economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)