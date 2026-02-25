SASTech Pioneers Technology Sovereignty at Rishihood University

In a significant move for India's technology education landscape, Rishihood University has launched the Sajjan Agarwal School of Technology (SASTech) in New Delhi. The school is touted as India's first endowed deep-tech educational institution, dedicated to enhancing the country's technological sovereignty. The launch event, graced by notable figures such as former Union Cabinet Minister Suresh Prabhu, highlighted SASTech's commitment to pioneering education and research in frontier technologies, backed by a substantial ₹100 crore philanthropic donation from entrepreneur Sajjan Agarwal.

Aimed at addressing national-scale challenges in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and biotechnology, SASTech is set to empower students with cutting-edge skills. The school features an AI Studio with NVIDIA-powered GPU workstations, enabling real-world AI experimentation. Furthermore, the event included the release of the SASTech White Paper and a preview of advanced robotics and human augmentation labs, as well as announcement of the school's sponsorship of the Pan IIT 2026 Meet in Los Angeles.

SASTech plans to offer integrated undergraduate programs in CS&AI and CS&DS, designed to blend industry problems with academic instruction from the ground up. Collaborations with global institutions and input from seasoned professionals enrich the curriculum. Rishihood University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Shobhit Mathur and CEO Sahil Aggarwal highlighted the strategic ambition to transform students into systems innovators who embody technical dexterity and ethical awareness. This visionary launch is set to establish Rishihood University as a future-oriented institution advancing India's global leaders in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)