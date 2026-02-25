Left Menu

Arrests Surge After 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit

Three Congress workers have been arrested in connection to the 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz were detained in Shimla and will be questioned in Delhi. The protest, which led to a major security response, is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:35 IST
Arrests Surge After 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, three Congress workers have been detained concerning the 'shirtless' protest that disrupted the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz were captured by Delhi Police's Special Cell in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and are currently being transferred to Delhi after being granted a transit remand by a local court.

The protest at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 incited a massive security measure, resulting in serious charges, including rioting and promoting enmity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities used specialized inputs and technical monitoring to track down those believed to be orchestrating and supporting the high-profile international event disturbance. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India
2
New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift

New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shi...

 Bangladesh
3
NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

 India
4
Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026