Arrests Surge After 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit
Three Congress workers have been arrested in connection to the 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz were detained in Shimla and will be questioned in Delhi. The protest, which led to a major security response, is under further investigation.
In a significant development, three Congress workers have been detained concerning the 'shirtless' protest that disrupted the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, officials revealed on Wednesday.
Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz were captured by Delhi Police's Special Cell in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and are currently being transferred to Delhi after being granted a transit remand by a local court.
The protest at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 incited a massive security measure, resulting in serious charges, including rioting and promoting enmity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities used specialized inputs and technical monitoring to track down those believed to be orchestrating and supporting the high-profile international event disturbance. The investigation remains ongoing.
