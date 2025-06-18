U.S. Sanctions on Mexican Drug Cartel Leaders

The United States has taken a firm stand against the Mexican drug cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), by imposing sanctions on five of its leaders, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday. The move aims to disrupt the cartel's significant role in the illegal drug trade, particularly fentanyl, flowing into the U.S.

The cartel is notorious for using extreme violence as a means of intimidation, notably against women. Among those sanctioned is CJNG's chief, Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as 'El Mencho.' Another key figure, Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing of TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez during a live stream in May.

This harsh crime brought to light the rampant issue of femicide in Mexico, where such acts often go unpunished, impacting many women across the nation. Treasury's actions also target other prominent leaders linked to CJNG's operations, including Julio Alberto Castillo Rodriguez, Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, and Audias Flores Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)