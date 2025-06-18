Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on Mexican Drug Cartel Leaders

The U.S. has sanctioned five leaders of the Mexican drug cartel CJNG. The sanctions target CJNG's role in distributing fentanyl in the U.S. and its intimidation tactics, including the murder of women. Key figures sanctioned include cartel leader 'El Mencho' and murder suspect Ricardo Ruiz Velasco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:04 IST
U.S. Sanctions on Mexican Drug Cartel Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has taken a firm stand against the Mexican drug cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), by imposing sanctions on five of its leaders, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday. The move aims to disrupt the cartel's significant role in the illegal drug trade, particularly fentanyl, flowing into the U.S.

The cartel is notorious for using extreme violence as a means of intimidation, notably against women. Among those sanctioned is CJNG's chief, Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as 'El Mencho.' Another key figure, Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing of TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez during a live stream in May.

This harsh crime brought to light the rampant issue of femicide in Mexico, where such acts often go unpunished, impacting many women across the nation. Treasury's actions also target other prominent leaders linked to CJNG's operations, including Julio Alberto Castillo Rodriguez, Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, and Audias Flores Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025